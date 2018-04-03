Detroit police: Man shot, killed while live streaming on Instagram

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man was shot and killed while live on Instagram Monday night in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive.

Police said the 18-year-old gunman and the victim both were live streaming on Instagram showing money and a gun when the man holding the gun accidentally put his finger on the trigger and discharged the rifle.

The victim, 18, was shot in the back of his head in the living room of the home. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the home.

This happened about 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Detroit police are still investigating. The man who pulled the trigger is in custody.

