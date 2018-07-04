Detroit police: Men stole more than 600 gallons of gas

Detroit police believe these men stole more than $600 worth of gas. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are trying to track down two men who are suspected of stealing more than 600 gallons of gas from a station on West Seven Mile Road.

The theft happened about 1 p.m. June 23. Police believe the men used a remote device to hack the gas pump. The device prevented the clerk from turning off the pump with the computer.

Police offered these attached surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone with information on these men or the theft needs to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.

