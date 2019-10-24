Detroit police officer files lawsuit over Snapchat video

DETROIT - A Detroit police captain has filed a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination after being demoted over a controversial Snapchat video.

Gary Sroka claims he and another white officer were unfairly punished while a black command member was not disciplined.

The video in question uploaded by former Officer Gary Steele shows a black woman walking home after having her car was towed with the caption "Black girl magic."

Steele was fired in February.

