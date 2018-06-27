Detroit police: Possible serial smash-and-grab suspects arrested after crash

DETROIT - Two men who were arrested after a crash Wednesday morning are believed to be wanted in connection to a string of smash-and-grab robberies across the city of Detroit.

Officers arrested the men after a blue Dodge Ram they were in hit a telephone pole at Gratiot and Rochelle avenues. The suspects fled on foot in opposite directions. It took a couple of hours for police to catch them. They used a helicopter and K9s.

Police said they had a task force working in the area. They believe one of the men saw the officers and took off. They ended up crashing the Dodge into a telephone pole. Police said officers never initiated a chase.

The truck was stolen, police said. A garbage can was found in the bed of the truck. Police believe they could have been heading to commit another smash-and-grab robbery.

The suspects may be connected to more than a dozen smash-and-grab robberies not only in Detroit but also in the suburbs.

