Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened today in the 3000 block of Montgomery Street around 2:53 a.m.

The victim has not been identified by police and is between 35 and 40 years old. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting call police at 313-596-2200.

