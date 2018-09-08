News

Detroit police search for suspect in fatal shooting

Victim was shot multiple times

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened today in the 3000 block of Montgomery Street around 2:53 a.m. 

The victim has not been identified by police and is between 35 and 40 years old. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

If you have any information about the shooting call police at 313-596-2200. 

