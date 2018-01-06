Detroit police search for woman missing from city's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 57-year-old woman who was last seen Monday on Detroit's east side.

Police said Marybeth Griffin was last seen at about 6 p.m. by a family member at her home in the 17000 block of Detroit Street.

Her daughter is concerned because she said it is unlike her mother to be gone and not contact anyone.

Griffin is in good physical and mental condition.

She is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Griffin was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about Griffin's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5500 or 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

