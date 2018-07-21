Detroit police searching for man missing since June 8

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who has been missing since he left his mother's house June 8.

Police said Jesse Harris, 31, was last seen at about 9 p.m. in the 18100 block of Mound Road. He left the house and never returned. Police said he's never been missing before.

Harris is black with a medium complexion He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red jogging shorts, a white hoodie and white gym shoes.

Harris is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1101.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.