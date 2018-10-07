Detroit police searching for missing man with mental illness

Terry Mathis, 58, disappeared Saturday at 8 a.m. after walking away from his group home on the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard without telling the staff.

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who went missing Saturday morning.

Terry Mathis, 58, disappeared Saturday at 8 a.m. after walking away from his group home on the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard without telling the staff.

He was last seen walking southbound on East Grand Boulevard. Mathis is described as a black man who is 5 feet, two inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, a black shirt with dots on it and black pants when he disappeared. Mathis is mentally ill.

Those with information on his disappearance are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.