Detroit police seek missing woman who suffers from mental illnesses

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing woman who suffers from mental illnesses after she was last seen at her Detroit home Wednesday.

Alisha McQueen's sister last saw her at 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Warren Avenue. When her sister returned at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, McQueen, 27, was gone, and she hasn't been seen or heard from.

McQueen is in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.

She is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair that reaches her neck. She was wearing a black curly wig with brown highlights, which is a little longer than shoulder length. McQueen stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1340, or 313-596-5300.

