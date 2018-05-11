Detroit police work to identify human skeletal remains found on city's west side

DETROIT - Police released information Friday about human skeletal remains found on Detroit's west side last month.

The remains were found April 10 at a vacant lot in the 14000 block of Ward Avenue.

Sgt. Shannon Jones said line workers found what they thought was a human skull and Michigan State Police sent a cadaver dog to search the area. Jones said 85 percent of the body was recovered.

Authorities said the person may have been missing since 2017, possible even 2016.

The remains belong to a woman, between the ages of 21 and 29 years old. The body was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, plus or minus 3 inches.

Several pieces of clothing was found at the scene including a pair of woman's polo leather shoes, size 8, and a pair of True Religion blue jeans, waist size 32. A black cloth belt and a blue shirt were also found at the scene.

Jones said there were 85 black women reported missing in Detroit in 2017. That doesn't mean all 85 are still missing, but she said it's possible one of the women reported missing is this body.

This investigation is being handled as a homicide.

