\Tee Grizzley performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

DETROIT - Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley was arrested for violating his parole.

Grizzley was taken into custody on Thursday for a parole violation.

The cause of the violation has not been released.

Grizzley would have been off parole Oct. 18, 2018.

