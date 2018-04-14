Detroit receives $130,000 in grants from Neighborhood Enhancement Program

DETROIT - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced Detroit has received more than $130,000 in grants from the Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP).

The first installment, $30,000, will be given to Global Detroit for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes in the East Davison Village "Banglatown" neighborhood -- 2145 Dearing St.

Another $30,000 will be given to Bridging Communities -- 6900 McGraw -- in southwest Detroit. The grant goes towards the rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes in the Chadsey Condon neighborhood.

The third installment of $30,000 goes towards Life Builders -- 7200 Mack Ave. in Detroit -- for the beautification and cleanup of the Greater Regent Park neighborhood and minor homeowner rehabilitation improvements to owner-occupied homes.

The next amount, $29,400, will be given to the Arab American & Chaldean Council -- "Northtown" 62 W. 7 Mile in Detroit. The money will be used to provide murals and signage, as well as beautification improvements such as landscaping near the council's building. The project will also provide assistance for beautification within the opportunity zone to improve the overall appearance and safety of the area.

Lastly, $11,538 will be given to Focus HOPE -- 1200 Oakman Blvd. in Detroit -- and will be used for upgrades to the Cool Cities Park (HOPE Community Park) to facilitate the artesian/farmer's market.

It is now known when these organizations will receive the grant money.

NEP has awarded more than $275,000 to activities tied to the stabilization and enhancement of neighborhoods across Michigan, according to a press release.

