Detroit smash-and-grab: Thieves use construction truck to break into liquor store

DETROIT - Thieves smashed through a Detroit liquor store with a construction truck early Sunday.

Ice Liquor in the 18000 block of West Warren Avenue was left in shambles after the thieves busted down a wall and stole cash from the building just before 6 a.m.

Owner Ned Thomas said the people who broke in knew exactly where the cash registers were. He isn't sure how much money they made off with, but he said it could be in the thousands.

"All the registers were open. They took all the cash out," Thomas said. "They might have grabbed a few liquor [bottles] or a few cigarettes or whatnot, but the damage is here."

Thomas said he was in the process of contacting companies to put in more steel around the store to prevent a robbery. The store is staying open despite the setback.

Detroit stores have been plagued by a slew of smash-and-grab thefts over the past several months.

