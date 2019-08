DETROIT - The public address announcer for the Detroit Tigers said a recent cancer diagnosis won't keep him from his job.

Jay Allen, who became the PA announcer this season, was diagnosed with stage 4 bile duct cancer during a recent annual physical.

Allen said that, despite having an aggressive form of cancer, he will still do his job every day he possibly can.

