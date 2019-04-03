Detroit TV's Ron 'The Ghoul' Sweed dies at age 70

DETROIT - Ron Sweed, who played the late-night Detroit TV horror host "The Ghoul," has died at age 70, according to reports.

With his trademark catch phrases, lab coat and glasses, cult icon The Ghoul made a big impression on a whole generation of kids in the 70s and 80s in Detroit.

He was originally from Cleveland, where his show originated, but experienced high success in the Detroit market.

According to Cleveland19, Sweed suffered a heart attack months ago. His first wife announced his death Tuesday on Facebook:

"It’s with a broken heart I am telling all my family and friends and you wonderful Ghoul fans that Ron Sweed lost his courageous 5 month fight and died last night.

I can not thank all of you enough for your outpouring of love and prayers when I first announced Ron’s heart attack 5 months ago.

Many of you told me stories of meeting Ron or how watching his TV show cheered you up; that all meant a lot to me. I met Ron when I was 17, we got married when I was 18. We were married 14 years. Although we divorced we remained best friends.

My heart goes out to Mary Therese, his wife, who was steadfastly at his side throughout all of this. I lost my best friend but she has lost her partner in life."

Here is an interview Local 4 did with Sweed in 2015:

Redford Theatre mourns Sweed

The Redford Theatre in Detroit, where The Ghoul performed, released a statement Wednesday morning. The theater was expecting him back this fall:

The Redford is sad to report the passing of Ron Sweed, THE GHOUL, the iconic horror movie host that was a fixture on Detroit and Ohio television starting in the 1970s. His death (which we so hoped was a rumor) was confirmed in several Cleveland-area news outlets this morning. Ron was 70 and recovering from triple-bypass heart surgery last November.

The Ghoul was scheduled to play the Redford last October but had to cancel due to health issues. He appeared last at the Redford in 2015 and charmed huge audiences with his hijinks. We had hoped to have him back this fall. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Mary-Terese, and everyone who loved The Ghoul as much as we did.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.