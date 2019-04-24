Detroit U.S. Customs and Border Protection sees increase in seizure of unreported money

ROMULUS, Mich. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Detroit saw a 62 percent increase in unreported currency seizures for the first half of fiscal year 2019, compared to the same timeframe last year.

CBP seized $3,852,262 in unreported currency from international travelers between Oct. 1, 2018 and March 31. During the time period in the 2018 fiscal year, officers seized $2,384,360.

A large number of money seizures occurred at Detroit Metro Airport.

Bulk cash smuggling is described as "concealing currency and/or reportable monetary instruments with the intent of evading currency reporting requirements, in an attempt to transfer or transport the currency or monetary instrument(s) across an international border."

Currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more must be reported to CBP officers when entering or exiting the United States.

Failing to disclose currency can lead to seizure and arrest. If the money is seized, the traveler must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate to get the money returned.

