Sweets heaven: Choose from 30+ toppings, customize treats at Detroit's new Holy Moly Donut Shop

DETROIT - Holy Moly, what a doughnut shop!

It’s only been open for three weeks, but people are packing the new Holy Moly Donut Shop on 8 Mile Road near John R. Street.

“We saw it on Facebook and had to try it,” said a family that drove from Jackson to check it out.

Why?

“Because we are the Subway of doughnut shops,” owner Victor Attisha said.

He's wholly living his dream of owning his own doughnut shop.

The Subway of doughnut shops means you pick your doughnut and select your scrumptious toppings. Choose from Nutella, vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and maple glazes. Then, choose from 30 different toppings to go on top of your confection delight.

Nutella glaze with peanuts, chocolate chips and Cap’n Crunch? Yes, go for it.

“I was working in sales and my dream was to own my own doughnut shop and now I’m living that dream,” Attisha said

Another location on 7 Mile Road is close to opening and Attisha is working to put Holy Moly Donuts in gas stations all around the area.

Social Media

A very sharp video of the custom doughnuts hit social media a few weeks back. More than one million views later, people are lining up.

Customers wait in line, then pick and customize their donut, and before digging in, they snap a photo of it to post on Instagram.

Even though the lines are long, customers were clearly having fun.

Holy Moly Donut Shop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 201 W. 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

