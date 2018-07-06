DFD believe welding mishap started Boblo Island boat, S.S. Ste Claire, fire

DETROIT - One of the old, historic boats from Boblo Island caught fire Friday afternoon at Detroit's Riverside Marina.

Detroit arson investigators believe a welding mishap caused the fire.

Fire crews at the scene said they knew welding was taking place on the boat during the restoration.

One man told Local 4 he had been working on the boat, but he was too distraught to talk about what happened.

