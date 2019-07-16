Did you know the Michigan Renaissance Festival has pub crawls?

A good, old-fashioned pub crawl can be so much fun, but did you know you can go on one at the Michigan Renaissance Festival?

There are multiple pubs scattered throughout the festival, so it totally makes sense to band together with your friends and check them all out in one afternoon.

If you sign up for the pub crawl, you'll get a collectable pub bar crawl mug that you can drink all the beer and wine in.

In addition to the mug, you'll get a drink at each of the pubs and a leather-stamped pub crawl passport.

Luckily, the pub crawls take place multiple times while the festival is going on, so you have many options if you're busy on certain weekends. Click here to see all the pub crawl dates.

The pub crawl package does not include your admission inside the Renaissance Festival, but you can find discounted tickets by clicking here.

