Digital license plates with app functionality coming to Michigan

DETROIT - Drivers in Michigan will soon have the option to purchase a digital license plate instead of the traditional metal one.

The Michigan Legislature has passed Public Act 656 of 2018, which enables digital license plate technology in the state of Michigan.

The digital variant could eliminate trips to the Secretary of State entirely.

"Instead of going to the DMV, you can use an app to do the registration on your vehicle," said Reviver Auto CEO Neville Boston.

Reviver Auto is the creator of the Rplate, the world’s first and only digital license plate. The plates have already been tested in California.

Michigan is the first state in the nation to enact a law to allow implementation of digital license plates.

The digital license plate can show when registration is past due, Amber alerts, parking permits and more. If the plate is stolen, the owner can track it with its GPS.

The state is still working on details for implementation and nothing had been finalized. A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said no decisions have been made regarding the license plates yet, but Boston is hoping the plates will show up in Michigan soon.

Rplates are available in $499 and $799 models.

