DNR reminds residents to renew fishing license

DETROIT - A new fishing season begins Sunday, and officials with Department of Natural Resources would like to remind Michigan residents to renew their fishing licenses.

Annual fishing licenses and daily passes are available, as well as hunting and fishing combo licenses. The combos include a base license, an annual fishing license and two deer tags.

Anglers targeting lake sturgeon or muskellunge will also need to obtain free fishing and harvest tags from a local license retailer.

See the latest version of the Michigan Fishing Guide here. Licenses can be purchased from local license retailers or online at the MDNR's elicense website.

License pricing:

Resident annual - $26

Nonresident annual - $76

Senior annual (for residents age 65 or older) - $11

24-hour (resident or non-resident) - $10

72-hour (resident or non-resident) - $30

Resident hunt/fish combo - $76

Nonresident hunt/fish combo - $266

