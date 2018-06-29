Dogs rescued from abandoned Detroit house after man caught dragging, beating dog with bike

DETROIT - Six neglected dogs were rescued Friday from an abandoned Southwest Detroit house after a man was allegedly seen dragging and beating one of the dogs with a bicycle.

Police tore down plywood to get to the animals, many of which were malnourished, inside the boarded-up house on Tarnow Street.

A witness reported seeing the man accused of bringing the dogs to the house abusing a German shepherd.

"First, he was dragged behind a bike until he was unconscious, then the person took the bike and started beating him with the bike," said Theresa Sumpter, with Detroit Pit Crew.

Detroit Pit Crew is caring for the dogs, including the German shepherd.

The man who is accused of neglecting and abusing the animals was taken into custody.

