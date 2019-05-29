Downtown Lapeer shut down after gasoline enters sewer lines, 'disrupts' manholes

LAPEER, Mich. - Downtown Lapeer has been shut down after gasoline entered the sewer lines and caused a "disruption" of several manhole covers, police said.

Here is a statement from the Lapeer Police Department on Wednesday morning:

"At approximately 4:30 a.m. officers of the city of Lapeer Police Department were investigating a noise complaint in the downtown area of the city Lapeer. The investigation has shown that gasoline from at this time an unknown source has entered into the sewer lines causing a disruption of several manhole covers in the area. The city of Lapeer Fire Department and the city of Lapeer DPW are investigating the incident along with private professional contractors. The downtown area is shut down with barricades at most locations while the investigation continues. Please avoid the area at this time."

We are asking people to avoid the downtown Lapeer City area this morning due to a gas leak while the fire department investigates situation.



Nepessing St is closed from Saginaw St to Court St.



If you live/work in this area and see something suspicious, call us at 810-667-0292 — Lapeer911 (@Lapeer911) May 29, 2019

