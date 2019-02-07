Drinking alcohol on these Michigan rivers could cost you $5K or 5 years in prison

DETROIT - Alcohol consumption is now a punishable offense on three Michigan rivers starting this summer.

The National Forest Service announced Wednesday that alcohol will be prohibited on the following Michigan rivers within the Huron-Manistee National Forests:

AuSable

Manistee

Pine

Between May 24 and Sept. 2, alcohol will be banned on portions of the rivers and within 200 feet of the rivers. Violators could be fined up to $5,000 or face 5 years in prison.

The Forest Service said pollution, disturbing fish/wildlife habitat and more people using the areas are the main reasons for putting this into action. The order doesn't apply to private land or designated campgrounds.

Here's the full document with maps from NFS:

