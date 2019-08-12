Driver cleared of wrongdoing after teen couple killed while walking home from work in Detroit

DETROIT - A driver who struck and killed a teenage couple last year on Detroit's west side has been cleared of wrongdoing, officials said.

Raven Norwood, 18, and Montez Fields, 19, were walking home after their shifts at McDonald's around 8 p.m. June 15, 2018, police said.

Norwood and Fields were walking along West McNichols Road between Meyers Road and Schaefer Highway when they were struck by a driver, according to authorities.

Norwood died at the scene, officials said. Fields was rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he died, according to medical officials.

Their families said they were killed by a drunken driver, but Wayne County prosecutors said Monday that there isn't enough evidence of wrongdoing.

"After an exhaustive review of all of the evidence in the case, it was denied for insufficient evidence to show criminal wrongdoing by the suspect," officials with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Evidence supported that the 68-year-old driver was not speeding or committing any driving violation, prosecutors said.

When Norwood and Fields were struck, there was nothing the driver could have done differently, according to prosecutors.

It was also determined that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident, officials said.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.