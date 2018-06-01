Driver who hit multiple vehicles during chase in Detroit says he was distracted, didn't see police

DETROIT - Two men were taken into custody Thursday after a police chase that ended with a multiple-vehicle crash in Downtown Detroit.

Police said officers were pursuing a Dodge Challenger on Jefferson Avenue after they spotted the car weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds. The chase ended when the Challenger struck three vehicles near Woodward Avenue. No injuries were reported, police said.

Sameen Akhtar was one of the drivers hit during the chase.

"He tried to go in between the two cars and tore between us. I felt him hit me. I moved my car, tried to avoid him, and police came through," Akhtar said.

The driver claims he was a distracted driver who didn't see the police.

"I was driving at normal speed. I was distracted by a computer screen in the car, I was looking at it," he said.

The driver and a passenger in the Challenger were arrested.

