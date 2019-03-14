Drunken Michigan man arrested for shooting at snowbank where car was stuck

A Michigan man was arrested after shooting at a snowbank where his vehicle had become stuck.

The Keweenaw Report says a 37-year-old Hancock man is facing charges in the incident that happened early Tuesday morning in Hancock, just northwest of Houghton in the Upper Peninsula.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Ingot Street for a report of numerous gunshots.

Officers found the man standing outside his vehicle, which was stuck in a snowbank. Officers said the man was drunk and he was arrested.

They also discovered bullet casings on the ground, where shots had been fired into the snow bank. A gun was found in the vehicle.

