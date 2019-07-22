DTE Energy continues massive efforts to restore power after storms rip through southeast Michigan

DETROIT - As hundreds of thousands enter day four without power, DTE Energy says crews have been working 16-hour days.

The company reported 1,100 workers and another 750 from out of state are targeting the hardest hit areas.

"The workers partner with tree trimming crews to put wires back up," said Heather Rivard, of DTE.

The company's biggest challenge was tree damage from strong winds, which at times clocked in at 70 mph. Following Friday’s storm, DTE Energy says power was restored to about half of its customers when another round hit Saturday.

"Friday west side of state, Ann Arbor to Howell, Saturday more widespread, most of southeast Michigan," said Rivard.

At peak, 600,000 customers lost power following the back-to-back storms. As of Monday morning, 250,000 customers were still without power.

DTE Energy says it's spending up to $200 million a year on tree trimming maintenance.

"It’s our job to increase tree trimming across our territory, spending nearly a billion on the grid to replace technology and increase infrastructure," said Rivard.



