DTE, Michigan Department of Corrections launch tree trimming training program for prisoners

JACKSON, Mich. - DTE Energy and the Michigan Department of Corrections are collaborating to offer a tree trim training program for prisoners to fill in-demand positions, according to a news release.

The goal of the training program is to offer full-time careers, job experience and skills for citizens returning to life after prison.

The companies that DTE use to trim trees have been struggling to find trained workers, according to the news release. DTE and MDOC created the program to help fight the shortage of trained workers while giving employment opportunities to those being released from prison.

Prisoners released on parole who have finished the program will be eligible to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 17 Union and work with a tree trim supplier.

