Eastpointe police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are searching for a driver who fled from a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist late Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened on 10 Mile Road near Dale Avenue just before 11 p.m. A 45-year-old man, identified as Irvin Smith, of Warren, was riding a motorcycle westbound on 10 Mile Road when he was hit by a black GMC Envoy. Police said a woman was driving the SUV.

Smith was taken St. John Hospital in Detroit where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the driver of that Envoy. The vehicle may have frontend damage. The woman is described as African-American and she is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and braids in her hair.

If you have any information you're asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

