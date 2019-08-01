Eastpointe police seek women who stole $1,200 worth of hygiene products from CVS

Eastpointe police are seeking three women wanted in connection with retail theft at CVS on July 10, 2019. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are looking for three women who stole about $1,200 worth of hygiene products from CVS on July 10.

Police said the women went into the store at 18640 9 Mile Road at 9:30 p.m. and stuffed the items into their purses. They fled the scene in a 2010 black Chevrolet Malibu.

Authorities said they interviewed the owner of the Malibu. She told police she loaned the car to cousin, who loaned it to the women. The cousin isn't cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the women's identities is asked to call police at 586-445-5100, ext. 1028.

