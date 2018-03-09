Eisenhower High School student charged after classmates alert administrators of threat

Stephen Johnson, 17, was charged in connection with threats made against Eisenhower High School on Friday, March 9, 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A student was charged Friday in connection with a threat made against a high school in Shelby Township.

The threat was made against Eisenhower High School.

Utica Community Schools contacted authorities about the threat Thursday morning. Detectives said the investigation led them to a senior who made several threatening statements to his classmates during school hours.

A search warrant was executed at the student’s home, where airsoft weapons were found.

Stephen Johnson, a senior, was charge making terrorist threats or false report of terrorism.

“I applaud the student body and staff at Eisenhower High School for their due diligence regarding the serious nature of these threats,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith. “My office will continue to work with local law enforcement and school officials to prosecute those who make these threats to the fullest extent under the law, and to ensure the safety of our schools.”

Johnson was arraigned Friday and given a $100,000 bond, no 10 percent.

Shelby Township Deputy Chief Mark Coil released the following statement:

“Utica Community Schools, this department, and the prosecutor’s office take a zero tolerance stance on the issue of threatening students, teachers and our community.”

