Deputies conducting welfare check find elderly woman shot to death, man wounded in Macomb Twp. home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Macomb County detectives are investigating after they say an elderly woman was found dead in her home Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. An elderly man, believed to be her husband, was also found in the home suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies said they received a phone call about 8:50 p.m. from a man in Florida requesting a welfare check at his father's Macomb Township home. The man said he had contacted his father, and that his father was slurring his words.

A 911 call was also received from the Macomb Township residence where a man was slurring his words, according to investigators.

Deputies said they entered the home on Mackenzie Drive and found a deceased elderly woman inside the master bedroom. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her head, leg and hand. Deputies then located an elderly man in the master bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. A handgun was located in the bedroom.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injury, according to officials.

The pair are believed to be husband and wife and the only residents of the home. Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and all home goods appeared to be in place.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.