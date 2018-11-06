Election Results in Arizona Senate race: McSally vs. Sinema on Nov. 6, 2018

PHOENIX - A contentious race that will end with Arizona’s first female U.S. senator and a governor’s race featuring Republican Doug Ducey against challenger Democrat David Garcia as Ducey seeks a second term top the ticket in the state’s 2018 general election.

The race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake pits Democrat Kyrsten Sinema against Republican Martha McSally.

The contest has seen more than $90 million in spending, including more than $58 million by outside groups backing one candidate or the other, according to Federal Election Commission reports. That jaw-dropping number is no surprise to any Arizona residents who have turned on their TVs or listened to radios in the past several months. The ads clog the airwaves.

The Senate race is considered one of the nation’s most competitive, as Sinema paints herself as an “independent” centrist who can work across the aisle and has backed President Donald Trump’s initiatives more than 60 percent of the time. The three-term congresswoman currently represents parts of Phoenix and Tempe.

Follow live Arizona election results below:

