General Election Results for Monroe County on Nov. 6, 2018

Michigan General Election results for races in Monroe County on Nov. 6, 2018.
County-wide races
Northern Monroe County races:
- Airport Community Schools Board (Carleton)
- Estral Beach Trustee
- Exeter Twp. Clerk, Road Millage
- Jefferson Schools Board (Frenchtown Township)
- London Twp. Supervisor, Trustee
- London Twp. Fire, Road Millages
- Milan Area Schools Board, Library Millage
Southern Monroe County races:
- Bedford Public Schools Board, Library Proposal
- Britton-Deerfield School District Board
- Dundee Twp. President, Council, School Board
- Ida Public Schools Board
- LaSalle Twp. Clerk
- Luna Pier Mayor, City Council
- Mason Schools Board, Tax Levy Renewal
- Monroe Public Schools Board
- Summerfield School District Operating Millage
- Whiteford Schools Board, Operating Millage, Cemetery Proposal
