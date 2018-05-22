Michigan elections bureau: Anti-gerrymandering ballot drive has enough signatures

LANSING - The Michigan elections bureau is recommending certification of a ballot initiative that aims to end political gerrymandering by having an independent commission draw congressional and legislative districts instead of state lawmakers.

In a report filed Tuesday, staff estimated that 394,000 signatures submitted by Voters Not Politicians are valid. That’s more than the 315,000 needed.

The Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider the proposal.

Opponents of the measure have sued. They contend the measure would amend so many parts of the state constitution that a constitutional convention is required and that the proposal doesn’t list all of the sections of the constitution that would be abrogated.

The elections bureau is urging certification while legal issues are before the courts.

