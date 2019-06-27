Ohio Democratic candidate Ryan takes aim at General Motors over Lordstown closure

Ten democratic presidential candidates faced off Wednesday night in Miami for the first debate of the 2020 campaign season.

Congressman Tim Ryan, of Ohio, used his time during the debate to criticize General Motors. Ryan's district in Ohio is home to Lordstown Assembly Plant, one of five plants to be shut down by General Motors, impacting more than 14,000 workers.

"We lost 4,000 jobs at a General Motors facility that rippled throughout our community," he said. "General Motors got a tax cut. General Motors got a bailout and then they have the audacity to move a new car that they're going to produce to Mexico."

Ryan said the plant closure affected him personally.

"I've had family members that have had to unbolt a machine from the factory floor, put it in a box and ship it to China," Ryan said.

He is calling for a push to build more electric vehicles in the United States.

