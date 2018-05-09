WATCH LIVE: First Michigan Republican 2018 Gubernatorial Primary debate in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Republicans running for Michigan governor will attend two televised debates before the August primary election. The first of the two is Wednesday night.

24 Hour News 8 will host the first debate with political reporter Rick Albin as moderator on Wednesday, May 9 in Grand Rapids. The event will air live on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also watch the first debate live right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Local 4 News will host the second debate on June 28.

All four viable candidates will participate: Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

