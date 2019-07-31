Watch live: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night two

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Thursday morning recapping the second night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between, just as we did Wednesday morning for Tuesday night's debate.

Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.

Here's who participated in Wednesday night's debate at the Fox Theatre:

Democratic candidates participating in a debate July 31, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.