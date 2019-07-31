Watch live: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night two

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Thursday morning recapping the second night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.
We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between, just as we did Wednesday morning for Tuesday night's debate.
- Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.
Here's who participated in Wednesday night's debate at the Fox Theatre:
- Jay Inslee
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Michael Bennet
- Bill de Blasio
- Cory Booker
- Andrew Yang
- Julián Castro
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
