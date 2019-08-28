Emergency sinkhole repairs underway in Eastpointe, Fraser

FRASER, Mich. - Emergency repairs started Tuesday after two sinkholes opened up in Fraser and Eastpointe.

An about eight-foot void was found under the sidewalk in front of Eastpointe Middle School on Kelly Road on a lateral of the Stephens Relief Drain. The drain, which services Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores, runs east to west into Lake St. Clair.

The work won't close any roads.

A sinkhole opened in front of Eastpointe Middle School on Aug. 27 2019. (Photo: MCPWO)

The other sinkhole, a hole with about an eight-foot diameter, is on Kingston Street, a residential street in Fraser south of 14 Mile Road and West of Utica Road. Crews are repairing the Priest Drain, which is about 10 feet underground. Part of Kingston Street is closed for the repairs.

The repairs will take about two weeks. The work, which will be paid for from separate funds from the two drains, is expected to cost less than $50,000, the Macomb County Public Works Office said.

"Our underground infrastructure is aging in place. This is why we are actively working to inspect it and to work on preventative maintenance. In both places, our partners in the Eastpointe and Fraser departments of public works worked with us to identify these problems. We find 'em. We fix 'em," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.