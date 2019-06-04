Employee no longer allowed at Detroit high school after sexual assault allegations

DETROIT - An employee at a Detroit high school was marched off school grounds Monday, months after a parent says she raised allegations of sexual assault.

Parents of East English Village students received a robocall Monday night alerting them that the employee was involved in sexual misconduct with a student after school hours and off campus. The call didn't specify the employee's job title.

Donna Kimbrough said she contacted school administration in January to report an incident involving her daughter's friend.

"She told me that one of her girlfriends was assaulted by him, sexually assaulted by him, and she was scared to tell her mother so she talked to me on the phone and told me what happened," she said.

While the robocall said the alleged assaults happened off campus, Kimbrough disagrees.

The call also said Detroit police are conducting an investigation, but the Police Department said it had no complaint filed, no name of the employee and no officers escorted anyone out of the building.

