Engaged Michigan couple killed in crash by suspected drunk driver

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan couple was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver, just months from their wedding.

WOOD reports 37-year-old Melissa Nash and Justin Ducham, an engaged couple from West Michigan, were both killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Holton Township, when a pickup truck slammed into their vehicle.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat identified the pickup truck driver Tuesday as 25-year-old Cody Loomis, WOOD reports.

Police said Loomis’ blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit. He will be charged with two counts of drunken driving causing death and two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death.

According to WOOD, state records show Loomis was convicted in 2014 on an impaired driving charge. Three years later, he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

A funeral service is being held for the couple on Thursday morning in Fruitport Township. In lieu of flowers, their families are asking for memorial contributions to support the couple’s two children or Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

