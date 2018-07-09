Ex-Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew accused of punching Pittsburgh officer 3 times

DETROIT MI - OCTOBER 11: Brandon Pettigrew #87 of the Detroit Lions looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 11, 2015 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested Monday in Pittsburgh after police say he punched an officer three times.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Pettigrew was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness.

The incident occurred after Pettigrew refused to pay a limousine fare to a hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh around 3 a.m.

The driver called police. When officers arrived, Pettigrew was upset and refused to identify himself, Post-Gazette reports.

Pettigrew allegedly punched an officer three times in the chest, according to the report. Pettigrew was handcuffed and arrested.

According to the report, Pettigrew was placed into a restraint chair at the jail after refusing to listen to orders.

Pettigrew, 33, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2009 and spent seven seasons with Detroit.

