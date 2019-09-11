FAA: 2 killed when airplane crashes into Toledo truck repair facility, catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio - Two people were killed Wednesday when an airplane crashed into several vehicles at a Toledo truck repair facility and caught fire, officials said.

The twin-engine Convair 440 cargo plane was approaching Toledo Express Airport at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday when it crashed at an auto businesses at 10101 Garden Road, according to officials with Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The plane struck multiple vehicles at the business, causing a large fire, Federal Aviation Administration officials said. The fire spread to vehicles at the facility, FAA officials said.

Both occupants aboard the plane were killed, according to authorities.

The plane had departed from Millington Regional Jetport in Millington, Tennessee, officials said. It was preparing to land in Toledo at the time of the crash.

Investigators with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

