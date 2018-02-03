Fake North Korea nuclear missile threat announced at Michigan grocery store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A fake announcement that nuclear missiles were headed toward the United States alarmed shoppers Friday night at a Meijer store near Grand Rapids.

The warning at the store at 315 Wilson Ave. stated that missiles were coming toward the country at about 9:40 p.m.

More Headlines

Grand Valley State University seniors Lindsay Flood and Juliana Gumina were shopping when the missile threat came over the intercom. They said the announcement, which sounded automated, said that the missiles would hit Los Angeles, Chicago and New York in about 3 1/2 hours.

They said another intercom announcement told shoppers to disregard the warning.

According to Walker Police, the warning, which was determined to be a prank, came from an unknown phone in the store. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.