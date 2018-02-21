Famed evangelist preacher Billy Graham dies at 99

1918: Evangelist Billy Graham, who rose to celebrity status in 1949 with revival meetings in Los Angeles that drew national media attention, is born in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Famed evangelist preacher Billy Graham has died at age 99, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association tells NBC News.

Graham died at his home in North Carolina. "My home is in Heaven," Graham habitually said. "I'm just traveling through this world."

Graham served as a counselor or minister to a dozen U.S. presidents, and he preached to an estimated 200 million people in 185 countries around the world during his life.

