Families flee homes on Christmas after Sterling Heights apartment building catches fire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Multiple families were forced out of their homes on Christmas after a fire broke out at a Sterling Heights apartment building.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire that happened at the Sterling Troy Apartments located on Dequindre Road near 15 Mile Road. The firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.

Residents were evacuated from the building.

According to the Sterling Heights Fire Department, it is a third-alarm fire.

