Family: Detroit mother shot, killed by abusive boyfriend in murder-suicide

DETROIT - Police are investigating after a murder-suicide on Detroit's east side Wednesday night.

A man, 34, shot a woman, 30, in the 20200 block of Schoenherr Road, police said. The woman died at the scene and the 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Family has identified the woman as Desiree Mitchell. They said she was in an abusive relationship.

"He killed my daughter and turned the gun on himself. Nobody has the right to kill anybody on this Earth," said Debra Mitchell, Desiree's mother.

Debra said she tried keeping her daughter away from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of six years, but last night, Desiree went to see him. The boyfriend ended up shooting and killing her.

"I'm gonna miss her. He did not have to kill her," said Tamika Mitchell, the victim's sister.

Tamika said her sister got a new job, a new car and was ready to move on.

"She told him she didn't want to be with him no more. She wanted to start another life, but he couldn't take it. He showed up at her job, showed up at the kid's school, left her notes," she said.

Tamika said the 34-year-old man even sent threatening text messages.

"He sent her a text message saying, 'if I can't have you, no one else can,' with a gun message," she said.

They don't want any other family to endure their pain.

"If you are in an abusive relationship, seek help, get out," said Debra Mitchell.

They said they have forgiven him because of their faith in God.

"I have to forgive, but I won't forget because that was my baby," said Debra Mitchell.

Desiree Mitchell leaves behind three children, ages 11, 9 and 6.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.