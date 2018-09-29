Family, firefighters taken to hospital after carbon monoxide situation at Detroit home

DETROIT - Family members and three firefighters were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide situation on Detroit's west side.

An official from DTE Energy reported the carbon monoxide came from an improperly installed furnace.

The incident happened Saturday at a home in the 13900 block of Auburn Street, near Evergreen Road and Schoolcraft.

Officials said four adults and a 2-year-old child in the home started feeling sick. After 911 was called, firefighters arrived and determined it was carbon monoxide.

The family members and three firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said. They are all expected to be OK.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.