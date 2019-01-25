Family of Michigan man held in Russia on espionage charges expresses concerns

DETROIT - The family of Paul Whelan, the Novi man held in Russia on espionage charges, is expressing concerns for his welfare and how the Russian legal system is treating him.

Whelan's family said the Russian government gave him a lawyer who has only seen his client twice in 28 days. The family also said there's a language barrier between Whelan and his lawyer.

That lawyer has told Russian media outlets that Whelan was given a thumb drive that contained the names of employees at a Russian security agency, but he said that Whelan never looked at what was on the drive and said he believed it contained photos of churches.

Whelan's brother, David, said there are also concerns about his brother's medical care.

